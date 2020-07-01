Nebraska infectious disease doctor gives warning as COVID cases surge

As COVID-19 cases surge in states across the country, here in Nebraska the experts are saying take note things could take a turn for the worse here too.

At least 17 states are pausing reopening plans in an attempt to quell a rapid rise in Covid cases.

“I do think there’s a lesson to be learned from our states in the south and to the west,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases at Nebraska Medicine. “If we become too complacent and relax our guard the Covid-19 virus will take advantage of that and will come roaring back.”

Dr. Rupp says Nebraska’s steps to reopening are similar to states now taking a hit.

“I think in many of these instances we have relaxed many of the restrictions and limitations on venue size and whether bars and restaurants can operate and full capacity. I think a lot of those things are similar,” said Rupp, noting that does not mean Nebraska’s in for a surge as long as people remain diligent.

“Just because you’re able to operate at a larger capacity that doesn’t mean you relax the physical distancing requirements that are in place, the use of masks when you can’t ensure that distancing,” said Dr.Rupp.

It’s advice Leigh Neary is taking to heart; she owns an Exist Green, zero waste market in Dundee and has decided to stick to curbside pickup

“Just the spikes California, Florida places that reopened before Nebraska did, allowing customers into bars and restaurants and now they’re already backtracking and having shut down again,” said Neary. “We are going to stay curbside here for a while so it’s just a matter of doing that more efficiently.”

Efforts like this could help the number covid cases to start dropping; right now Dr. Rupp says Nebraska is plateauing.

“If unfortunately, we go crazy this Fourth of July holiday a week or two from now, mid-July we’ll see those cases go back up,” said Dr. Rupp. “And it’d be a real shame for all the hard work that everyone’s put into this to be derailed.”

Dr. Rupp says hospitals are back up and running almost to the same capacity as they were prior to the pandemic; meaning they’re not as ready to take on a surge as they were a couple of months ago. However, the doctor did note more capacity can be opened relatively quickly.