Nebraska Medicine updates on current coronavirus cases

Nebraska Medicine has announced that two former passengers on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship have tested negative and will go home today along with a health care worker who was also in the National Quarantine unit.

One person who was being treated in the Biocontainment Unit left Saturday for home isolation.

According to Nebraska Medicine, this leaves 11 people in the National Quarantine Unit and three people in the Biocontainment Unit.

A 36-year-old Omaha woman receiving care in the Biocontainment Unit remains in critical condition, according to Nebraska Med. The 16-year-old from Crofton, Neb. is still in serious condition in the Biocontainment Unit.