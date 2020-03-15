Nebraska Medicine updates on coronavirus cases, 2 patients improve

Nebraska Medicine has updated the condition of several patients currently seeking treatment in quarantine.

The 16-year-old boy from Crofton, Neb., and the former Nebraska Princess passenger who was injured in a fall, have both improved to good condition. They continue to seek treatment in the Biocontainment Unit along with a 36-year-old woman who remains in critical condition.

They remind anyone with symptoms or questions to look at their website for available resources.

