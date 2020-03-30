Nebraska Medicine sets up tent for the emergency department to keep all patients safe

Doctors at Nebraska Medicine expect our surge of patients with symptoms of COVID-19 should hit our area sometime around mid-April or mid-May. Doctors say it’s really hard to pin down exactly when that will happen, but officials are preparing.

They’ve set up a tent outside of the emergency department at the Nebraska Medicine Center to keep other patients and staff in the emergency room safe.

This tent has been available for use for ten years, as part of the pandemic planning process.

Medical officials have used this tent for training exercises. Dr. Michael Wadman is the chairman of the Department Of Emergency Medicine. He says Med Center officials have pandemic planning that goes on every year.

“It’s one of the key things in preparing for something like this is to always be prepared, and we’ve been preparing for this specific incident since early January,” said Wadman.

The tent going up today is not a drill, it’s to keep Nebraska Medicine and the Med Center in front of the situation.

“We’re preparing for the worst and we anticipate an increase in the number of patients that would be coming through our door in a week to two weeks so we’re preparing to try to keep the patients who have symptoms of COVID-19 or other viral illness out of the main patient population of the emergency department,” said Wadman.

The tent will be fully functional with electricity, internet, heat, and air conditioning. Dr. Wadman says when the tent is complete 8 to ten patients could be cared for here, Dr. Wadman says right now overall volume in the hospital is down and officials are using other buildings on campus to help access patients.

“Currently right now we’re having patients who have signs of COVID-19 taking down the street to doctors building south there’s a clinic that’s run by colleges in primary care that’s ongoing now,” said Wadman.

Dr. Wadman says they will start using the tent soon. It’s not an emergency, they just want to make sure everything runs smoothly when the tent is needed.

Dr. Wadman says if needed the Med Center has a second tent that could be used to help prevent the spread of the virus in the hospital.

