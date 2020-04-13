Nebraska Medicine asks for volunteers to make masks

Nebraska Medicine is asking for our help once again, this time to see masks for patients and care takes coming to the hospital.

They are asking volunteers to fill out a volunteer form then they will get a kit with a medical-grade fabric that filters breath better than regular fabric and a link to an instructional video.

This effort is one more step Nebraska Medicine is taking to fight the shortage of personal protective equipment.

Each kit can make around 50-60 masks and it’s encouraged that you have some sewing knowledge to make sure they are made to standard but the hospital will check all of them before distributing.

Tammy Winterboer, vice president for quality effectiveness and experience at Nebraska Medicine said, "That’s really powerful as a clinician to see the response of the community in the interest of people to really support the front line workers. Anybody who is out there trying to battle this disease right there on the front lines."

You can find more information by emailing masks@nebraskamed.com