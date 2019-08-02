UPDATE: Authorities unable to substantiate Nebraska Medicine threat that prompted alerts

Authorities said Friday night that they "have not been able to substantiate the threat" that prompted an alert sent out to UNMC, Nebraska Medicine, and Bellevue Med Center students and staff earlier in the evening.

Nebraska Medicine and Bellevue Medical centers are on high alert Friday night, Aug. 2, 2019, while authorities investigate a "credible threat." (Lileana Pearson / WOWT)

UPDATE: We received a threat and investigated thoroughly. We have not been able to substantiate the threat as of this time. Security remains on hand out of abundance of caution. We are resuming normal operations. — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) August 3, 2019

BREAKING: A threat made to @NebraskaMed of someone armed and dangerous with a gun is no long expected to be credible. The shelter in place order has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/PhfrAQvQ9x — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) August 3, 2019

Nebraska Medicine and Bellevue Med Center campuses issued an alert about 7:45 p.m. Friday advising students and staff of an armed intruder and instructing them to "shelter in place." The warning was cleared around 9:20 p.m.

Nebraska Medicine confirmed to 6 News that the hospital was "