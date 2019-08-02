UPDATE: Authorities unable to substantiate Nebraska Medicine threat that prompted alerts

Updated: Fri 10:45 PM, Aug 02, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Authorities said Friday night that they "have not been able to substantiate the threat" that prompted an alert sent out to UNMC, Nebraska Medicine, and Bellevue Med Center students and staff earlier in the evening.

Nebraska Medicine and Bellevue Medical centers are on high alert Friday night, Aug. 2, 2019, while authorities investigate a "credible threat." (Lileana Pearson / WOWT)

Nebraska Medicine and Bellevue Med Center campuses issued an alert about 7:45 p.m. Friday advising students and staff of an armed intruder and instructing them to "shelter in place." The warning was cleared around 9:20 p.m.

Nebraska Medicine confirmed to 6 News that the hospital was "'shelter-in-place,' during the alert, and that "the ER is open due to the nature of their work."

The text alert sent to students and staff read:

"ARMED INTRUDER Shelter in place and stay inside your respective buildings. We received a credible threat of an armed person who may possibly be heading to campus. UNMC security and Omaha Police Officers are on scene and securing the area. We will send more information as soon as possible.. Those in/near area - RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Others avoid the area."

Omaha Police confirmed they were at the scene, along with campus security, and looking for a suspect in a 2012 Gold Charger.

Nebraska Medicine tweeted alerts as well, asking the public to avoid the areas around the campuses.

Nebraska Medicine cleared the alert around 9:20 p.m., according to its official Twitter account. Authorities said in a text to UNMC students and staff that "security will remain on site and monitor the situation."


