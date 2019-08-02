UPDATE: Authorities unable to substantiate Nebraska Medicine threat that prompted alerts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Authorities said Friday night that they "have not been able to substantiate the threat" that prompted an alert sent out to UNMC, Nebraska Medicine, and Bellevue Med Center students and staff earlier in the evening.
Nebraska Medicine and Bellevue Medical centers are on high alert Friday night, Aug. 2, 2019, while authorities investigate a "credible threat." (Lileana Pearson / WOWT)
UPDATE: We received a threat and investigated thoroughly. We have not been able to substantiate the threat as of this time. Security remains on hand out of abundance of caution. We are resuming normal operations.— Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) August 3, 2019
BREAKING: A threat made to @NebraskaMed of someone armed and dangerous with a gun is no long expected to be credible. The shelter in place order has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/PhfrAQvQ9x— Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) August 3, 2019
Nebraska Medicine and Bellevue Med Center campuses issued an alert about 7:45 p.m. Friday advising students and staff of an armed intruder and instructing them to "shelter in place." The warning was cleared around 9:20 p.m.
Nebraska Medicine confirmed to 6 News that the hospital was "
The text alert sent to students and staff read:
"ARMED INTRUDER Shelter in place and stay inside your respective buildings. We received a credible threat of an armed person who may possibly be heading to campus. UNMC security and Omaha Police Officers are on scene and securing the area. We will send more information as soon as possible.. Those in/near area - RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Others avoid the area."
Omaha Police confirmed they were at the scene, along with campus security, and looking for a suspect in a 2012 Gold Charger.
Nebraska Medicine tweeted alerts as well, asking the public to avoid the areas around the campuses.
We received what we believed to be a credible threat stating an armed person was headed to campus. We have advised all students and staff on UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center campus and Bellevue Med Center to shelter in place at this time. Security and @OmahaPolice are on the scene.— Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) August 3, 2019
UPDATE: Please continue to stay where you are if you are on the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine or Bellevue Medical Center campuses. Security and OPD are still investigating the threat made earlier this evening. Stay tuned here for more updates.— Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) August 3, 2019
Nebraska Medicine cleared the alert around 9:20 p.m., according to its official Twitter account. Authorities said in a text to UNMC students and staff that "security will remain on site and monitor the situation."
UPDATE: The advisory to shelter in place on the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine and Bellevue Medical Center campuses has been lifted. Security will remain on site and continue to closely monitor the situation.— Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) August 3, 2019
