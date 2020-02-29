Nebraska Medicine: Prepare don't panic for potential coronavirus spread

Nebraska Medicine reminds us to prepare as experts work to contain the virus and find a cure.

"Prepare for something, but don't panic,” said Taylor Wilson.

Taylor Wilson is a senior spokesperson for Nebraska Medicine. He says they are encouraged to see people are paying attention but again, don't panic.

“Letting everyone know that even though this is something we really haven't faced before. It may not be the thing that everyone thinks it's going to be,” said Wilson.

It's the unknowns that worry people. Like the development in California with the second case of unknown origin.

“They don't know how this person got the disease, so that means someone else is out there in the community and could be spreading it to other people,” said Wilson. “This is something that could affect our community in some way, but as long as you're prepared for it and understand the best things to do.”

Like washing hands, things we are reminded to do often.

"You need to start practicing not touching your face. Think about that. Be cognizant of that. So if you start practicing right now, if it does become an issue here, you'll be ready for it,” said Wilson.

If Omaha starts to see community spread, Nebraska Medicine is prepared with a pandemic plan, a procedure discussed three times over the past two months.

“If something like this were to happen, we would just see more patients at our hospitals and clinics than we normally would. That means having enough medication and masks and people on hand to help out,” said Wilson.

Doctors and other officials at Nebraska Medicine met yesterday to go over their pandemic plan.

Again, don't panic, health officials ask you to educate yourself as they continue to find a drug to fight the disease.

