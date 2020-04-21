Biocontainment Unit doctor warns more hot spots to hit rural Nebraska

The worst is on its way and it’s likely to hit rural Nebraska; this according to the top doctor at the Nebraska Medicine's Biocontainment Unit.

Farm Landscape, Photo Date: 8/2/14 / Source: RichardBH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

When it comes to coronavirus the numbers in Nebraska may not seem so bad compared to other states but Dr. Angela Hewlett, Medical Director, Nebraska Medicine Biocontainment Unit, warns that's not the whole story.

"We're actually looking like we’re doing pretty well if you strictly look at the numbers. but when you really break it down by county here it’s a really different picture that emerges and it’s alarming," said Dr. Hewlett, referring to outbreaks in more rural parts of the state.

Hall County, for example, makes up about 600 of Nebraska’s nearly roughly 1,700 cases; a large meat processing plant -- the primary source.

"These communities are often fed by large industries like meatpacking plants, or other food processing industries, or even power plants," said Dr. Hewlett. "And these places are not places where people can typically work from home," noting Nebraska has yet to see the worst of the spread of coronavirus.

"Although the vast majority of our state is very, very rural we have not dodged this in any way," said Dr. Hewlett. "I think more rural hotspots will surface over the coming days and weeks here and all over the united states.”