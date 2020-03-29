Nebraska MBB to play three-year series against Kansas State

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced on Sunday an agreement on a three-year series to be played against Kansas State.

It will begin in December of 2020 at a neutral site, the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The Wildcats will play at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in 2021, and the Huskers will visit Bramlage Coliseum in 2022.

The agreement renews an old rivalry.

“We are excited to renew this series with Kansas State,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg. “There is more than a century of history between the two programs, and this is a matchup that our fans will look forward to over the next three seasons. The series upgrades our non-conference schedule as we build our program. Playing in the Sprint Center this December should also be a fun experience for our fans and student-athletes because of the number of Husker alums in the Kansas City area and the ability to make it a weekend trip around the holidays.”

This is the second non-conference matchup to the Huskers' 2020-21 schedule.