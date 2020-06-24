Nebraska MBB officially adds Elijah Wood

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced a new addition to their roster on Wednesday.

Elijah Wood, a 6'6" guard, reclassified from the 2021 class where he was going to attend Hargrave Military Academy to the 2020 class and will join the Huskers.

“Elijah is a versatile guard who can play several spots in our system,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He has the offensive skillset to create his own shot and the athletic ability to finish at the rim. He also will help us defensively, as he possesses the length and size to guard multiple positions.”

Wood is able to take the scholarship spot that originally was going to Kobe King, a transfer from Wisconsin who will no longer be transferring to Nebraska.