Nebraska MBB gets impressive Big Ten win over Purdue

After a tough overtime loss at Indiana on Friday night, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg was hoping his players would respond the right way on a quick turnaround.

They did just that.

Nebraska beat Purdue at home Sunday by a final score of 70 to 56.

The win was their first Big Ten win of the season, and Fred Hoiberg's first as Nebraska's head coach.

The Huskers were led by Dachon Burke Jr, who followed his 25 point performance in Bloomington Friday with a team-high 18 on Sunday.

Cam Mack added a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

A great statistic for the Huskers, they had 22 assists on 26 made baskets.

"When you go out and battle like we did in Indiana, and your first opportunity to play in the big ten is a road game, and we handled them so much better in a hostile environment than we did in that game against Creighton," Hoiberg said. "I think, I hope, that was a turning point for us, that Creighton game. The next morning, we had a film session and we talked about a lot of things. We were honest about a lot of things, and I don''t think guys took it personal. I think we've grown since that situation"

Nebraska is off until next Saturday when they'll take on North Dakota at 5 p.m.