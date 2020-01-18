Nebraska MBB drops third straight

After losing two straight on the road, the Nebraska men's basketball team's losing streak went to three games after falling 82-74 to Indiana on Saturday.

The Big Red had an 11-0 run in the first half, which was mainly a tight game.

In the second half, Indiana extended their lead before Nebraska got the deficit back to single digits; However, turnovers plagued the Huskers.

Indiana scored 13 points off of 11 Nebraska turnovers.

The Huskers will take the court again Tuesday night in Madison when they visit the Badgers. The opening tip is 8 p.m.