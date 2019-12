The Nebraska men's basketball team won their final non-conference game when they host Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Sunday.

The final score was 73-52.

Haanif Cheatham scored 17 points in 30 minutes to lead the way for the Huskers. Yvan Ouedraogo contributed a double-double with 11 points and 14 boards.

The team is now 6-7 and heading into the rest of the Big Ten portion of their schedule.

