Nebraska MBB announces spring recruiting class

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced on Wednesday their new spring recruiting class.

The class includes grad transfer Kobe Webster, junior college transfers Lat Mayen and Teddy Allen, and Division I transfers Kobe King and Trey McGowens.

Additionally, the Huskers have added three Division I transfers who sat out last year: Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker.

“We are excited to bring in this five-man class that brings size, length, athleticism, scoring ability and experience,” Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We feel as if we addressed our needs with this group and certainly elevated our program. This is a hard-working group that will bring energy and toughness every time they step out on the floor. When you add this class with the players who have had a year in our system, it will allow us to play a style which we think can be successful in the Big Ten.”