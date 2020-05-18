Nebraska Legislature to resume session July 20

The Nebraska Legislature will reconvene July 20, State Senator and Legislative Speaker Jim Scheer announced Monday.

The Legislature’s sine die (day of adjournment) will be Aug. 13. The Legislature suspended the session March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.

The decision to resume the session was based on the current believe Lincoln and Nebraska have seen the peak of COVID-19 cases, Scheer said in a statement.

Scheer reserved the right to alter the session calendar “should it appear best to do so.”

Changes have been made based on recommendations by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Public Health Department to reduce the number of people on the unicameral floor at any one time and to provide “a modicum of social distancing between members and staff on the floor.”

A detailed memo will be shared with state senators and staff before the July 20 meeting on physical and procedural practices.

Scheer stated the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s general fund is unknown but must be considered.

“I am asking you to look at any 2020 priority bill you have that negatively impacts the General Fund during the current biennium (two year period),” Scheer said.