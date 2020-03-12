Nebraska Legislature may suspend session due to coronavirus threat

Nebraska lawmakers are set to take a four-day recess, but they may extend the break to reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak at the state Capitol.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer said Thursday that lawmakers were still tentatively planning to reconvene as scheduled on Tuesday, but they may temporarily suspend their session if health officials confirm a community-spread case of the virus in Lincoln during the break.

He says lawmakers were closing the public viewing balconies over the legislative chambers until further notice, restricting lawmakers' contact with lobbyists and urging school groups not to visit the Capitol.