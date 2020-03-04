Nebraska Legislature debates replacing Columbus Day

The Nebraska Legislature debated Wednesday over a proposal to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

As written, the bill would get rid of Columbus Day and instead make the second Monday in October be known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

While the bill was in committee, some legislators said Christopher Columbus was a murderer who enslaved people and should not be honored.

However, some Italian-Americans want to keep the holiday as is.

In the end, lawmakers approved an amendment that would keep Columbus Day but also recognize that day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The bill needs two more votes and a signature from Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts to become law.