Nebraska Legislature approves $83 million in emergency funding to fight COVID-19

In a quick, unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska Unicameral passed an $83 million emergency spending bill to help with the state's effort to combat coronavirus.

RELATED: More coverage | Global case map | Metro exposure sites

Much like Monday's vote, the final 45-0 vote to tap into the state's rainy day fund took only a few minutes. The bill passed about 20 minutes before Gov. Pete Ricketts appeared for his daily news conference to give an update on the state's progress in fighting coronavirus.

The emergency bill now goes to the governor's desk. He is expected to sign the bill quickly.