Nebraska Legislature advances bill to ban sexual conduct between teachers, students

The Nebraska Legislature has advanced a bill that would ban sexual conduct between teachers and students.

L-B 10-80 passed general file in the unicameral Monday.

The bill would require all kindergarten through grade 12 schools in the state to draft a policy outlining appropriate conduct between employees and students.

Specific policies include a ban on school employees engaging in sexual acts with any current or former students who have recently graduated.

Lawmakers in the unicameral said it is time for a "one size fits all" policy.

North Platte State Sen. Mike Grone said, "Most of us would think this is common sense in every school district uh would have solid policies in place, but I believe some don't even some bigger school districts in which, if you remember the history, even a school administrator was charged with a crime because he purposely looked away."

The bill passed unanimously and will be voted on again in the select file.