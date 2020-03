Nebraska Job Fairs announced Tuesday its event scheduled for April 1 at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 7007 Grover St. will proceed but is now a drive-thru job fair instead of a face-to-face hiring event.

The fair is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees will drive through a designated area in the parking lot to receive a bag "full of job opportunities."

Employers will provide applications and other information in the bags.