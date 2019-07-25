Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers respond to House's budget deal

Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry issued statements Thursday after the House of Representatives passed the budget on a 284-149 vote. Sen. Ben Sasse also weighed in on the deal.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

“If I could vote ‘no’ and be assured this would result in less spending and lower deficits, I would absolutely do so," said Rep. Bacon. "The President asked for a yes vote on this because a no vote would have resulted in months of budget instability, higher deficits, a weakened national defense, the removal of $7 billion for border security, and elimination of pro-life protections that he has put in place. While far from perfect, this agreement funds our most urgent national priorities and provides fiscal stability for our growing economy.”

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb.

“The budget process is always difficult and imperfect. If we didn’t act, we risked a future government shutdown, a worse deal in the end, debt and higher expenditures. It’s important to note that this budget represents an increase of discretionary spending of 2%, keeping it below 2011 levels."

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

“This deal is bad news: Both parties yet again agreed to spend more money that we don’t have and the swamp just got swampier. Like a lot of Republicans, I think we’re under-investing in some key national defense priorities, but I’m a conservative so let’s be honest: If D.C. keeps ignoring basic math and reality, what’s the military going to defend once our kids go bankrupt? Unless Republicans get serious, Speaker Pelosi is going to take us to the cleaners.”