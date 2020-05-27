COVID-19 update: Council Bluffs shares Test Iowa site details

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Test Iowa gives Pottwattamie County site details

The location of a TestIowa site in Pottawattamie County was announced Wednesday morning and will be placed at the Western Historic Trails Center in Council Bluffs beginning Friday.

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the site, at 3434 Richard Downing Ave., will have a soft opening May 29 and June 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

The site will be fully operational Monday through Friday. An end date has not been set.

To be tested at the site, individuals must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com.

