COVID-19 update: Three more dead in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports three more deaths

Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday reported three more residents with COVID-19 have died. The deaths of two women and one man, all older than age 50, brings to the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 42, according to the health department's news release.

DCHD also confirmed 121 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 4,678.

As of Wednesday morning, according to the release, Omaha-metro area hospitals reported that 373 hospital beds were available, meaning there is a 74% capacity rate; and that 151 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

DCHD also reported that 220 ventilators were available to area hospitals, where 160 were currently in use — 46 by COVID-19 patients.

The health district also confirmed that 992 county residents have recovered from the illness to date

