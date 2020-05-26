COVID-19 update: Gov. Reynolds said positivity rate trending downward in Iowa

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Tuesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Iowa testing nearly at capacity

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said during her daily news conference that the state is approaching its daily testing capacity.

Reynolds said that more than 28,000 Iowans were tested last week, 6,146 of the tests were done at Test Iowa locations after criteria was opened so anyone who wanted to be tested could do so.

Test Iowa saw its highest day Friday with 2,114 individuals tested. On Sunday, 4,907 tests were processed -- only 93 away from the state's full capacity for processing.

As more tests are being done, the positivity rate is trending downwards, Reynolds added.

In late April, the average positivity rate among Iowans tested was about 30%. As of Tuesday, the average positivity rate has dropped to 13.1%. The rate recorded Monday was 6.3%.

A total of 9,403 Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the illness. The recovery rate is now 53%, Reynolds said.

The recovery rate among longterm care residents and staff is 42%.

Live Care Center update

Seven more employees of Life Care Center in Elkhorn have returned to work after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday news release from the nursing home.

The update reports that 12 of 30 staff who previously tested positive are back to work at the center.