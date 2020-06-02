COVID-19 update: 145 more cases in Douglas County Tuesday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Tuesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

145 more cases in Douglas County Tuesday

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed the total case count is now 4,557. This is 145 more from Monday's total of 4,412.

The county also reports 2 additional deaths. One was a man over 65 years old and one was a woman over 65 years old.

Of the 375 ventilators available, 168 were in use, including 49 for COVID-19 patients. The county also reported 390 medical surge beds available and 140 patients hospitalized.

