COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 34th death, 264 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

New cases in Douglas County

Douglas County Health Department reported Thursday morning that the county had confirmed 264 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death.

DCHD has now reported 34 deaths connected to COVID-19. The new cases bring the county's total to 3,619.

The health department also reported that the county's hospital bed occupancy rate is 74%.

