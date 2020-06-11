COVID-19 update: 11th resident at west Omaha nursing home dies

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

11th resident at west Omaha nursing home dies of COVID-19

An 11th resident at a west Omaha nursing home that's been ravaged by the new coronavirus has died of the virus.

The Life Care Center of Elkhorn in Omaha said its latest death occurred Monday.

So far, 69 residents and 30 workers at the center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility has been battling an outbreak of the virus since April. News of the new death toll at the center comes as state officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday for total of 195.

An online coronavirus tracker for the state also shows 142 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state's total cases to more than 16,000.