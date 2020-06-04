COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths Thursday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports 3 deaths

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported three deaths and 189 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases to 4,865.

The deceased are two men and one woman. One of the individuals was more than 65 years old, two were between 50 to 64 years old.

There have been 45 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

