COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 127 cases Sunday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports more cases

The Douglas County Health Department reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the community's total to 4,300.

There were no additional deaths to report as of Sunday afternoon.

The DCHD reported local hospitals have 376 medical and surgical beds available and 159 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the 376 ventilators available, 146 were in use, with 50 in use by coronavirus patients.

DCHD confirmed 898 residents of Douglas County have recovered from the illness.

