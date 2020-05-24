COVID-19 update: Elkhorn Life Care Center reports death overnight

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Life Care Center- Lincoln reports death, 8 new cases

After testing residents who had already tested negative, the Life Care Center-Elkhorn reports that eight of them have now tested positive. They also report one death.

The Life Care Center had 68 positive cases until today. After adding 8 more they now have 76. The Center also has 30 staff members who have tested positive.

