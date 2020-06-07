COVID-19 update: Iowa reports 12 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports 88 new cases

The Douglas County Health Department reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Sunday, bringing the area's total to 5,152.

There were no new deaths to report as of Sunday morning.

The positivity rate of the 599 cases received during the last 24 hours was 12.8 percent Sunday morning.

Area hospitals reported 463 medical and surgical beds were available for a 65 percent occupancy rate, while 116 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized.

Of 267 ventilators available, 121 were in use, with 36 in use for by coronavirus patients.

As of Sunday, the health department confirmed 1,187 county residents have recovered from the illness.

Iowa reports 12 deaths Saturday

As of Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health was notified of 12 deaths and 293 more cases, bringing the state's total to 10,404.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Jasper County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Marshall County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 older adult (61-80 years),

Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

An additional 2,309 negative tests were reported for a total of 52,767 negative tests to date. Across the state, 414 patients with coronavirus are currently hospitalized while 3,803 have recovered from the illness.

One in 50 Iowans have been tested as of Saturday.

