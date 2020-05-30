COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 254 cases Saturday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Saturday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports new cases

The Douglas County Health Department reported Saturday 254 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing its total to 4,173.

There were no deaths to report. As of Friday night, local hospitals reported 376 medical and surgical beds were available for a 72 percent capacity rate.

There were 159 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized. Of the 376 ventilators available in area hospitals, 146 were in use, 50 of which were being used by COVID-19 patients.

The DCHD confirmed 898 residents in the county have recovered from the illness.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

