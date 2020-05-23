COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County, 416 new cases throughout Iowa

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Saturday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Iowa releases new cases, tracking site down

The state of Iowa has reported 419 new cases for Saturday with a statewide total of 16,767.

The state also reports 4,336 new negative tests. This makes Iowa's total negative tests 106,223. The testing positivity rate is at 8.8 percent, according to a release.

The state also reports an additional 26 COVID related deaths. The dates of those deaths fall between May 9 to May 22.

There are 362 Iowans currently hospitalized and 9,187 who have recovered.

The state also announces that its case tracking site it to undergo maintenance Saturday, May 23, through 6 a.m. Monday. They warn the site will not reflect accurate reports.

Douglas County reports 3 new deaths, 136 new cases

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed an additional 136 cases and three new deaths.

According to the release, the total cases in the state have reached 3,064 with a testing positivity rate at 11 percent.

The total number of deaths in the county has reached 30. The three new deaths include a person in their 40s and two others over 70 years old.

As of Friday night, hospitals reported 364 surge beds with 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 60 people were hospitalized as people of interest. Currently, 41 of the 274 ventilators are being used by COVID patients. That’s one less person from Friday.

