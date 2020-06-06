COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths Saturday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Saturday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports 2 deaths, 76 additional cases

The Douglas County Health Department reported 2 deaths and 76 additional cases of COVID-19 in the area Saturday, bringing the community total to 5,066.

The deceased are a man and woman, both with underlying health conditions. One was between ages 50 to 64, the other was over age 65.

The positivity rate this week is 12.3 percent as of Saturday. Nearly half of the new confirmed cases are among people ages 25 to 49, the DCHD reported.

As of Saturday, 1,101 county residents have recovered from the illness.

Lincoln reports 36 additional cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Saturday an additional 36 cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing their total to 1,329.

More information about the area's coronavirus status can be found at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

