COVID-19 update: Lincoln reports 34 cases Monday

(WOWT) -- Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Monday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Lincoln reports 34 cases
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 34 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the community's total to 1,090.
NDCS staff member tests positive
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Monday a staff member employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19.
There are now 11 staff members of NDCS who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
NDCS Director Scott Frakes said the employee is now self-isolating at home. Anyone who came in close contact with them will be directed to self-quarantine.
