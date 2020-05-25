COVID-19 update: Lincoln reports 34 cases Monday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Monday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Lincoln reports 34 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 34 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the community's total to 1,090.

NDCS staff member tests positive

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Monday a staff member employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now 11 staff members of NDCS who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

NDCS Director Scott Frakes said the employee is now self-isolating at home. Anyone who came in close contact with them will be directed to self-quarantine.

