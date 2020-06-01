COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 112 cases Monday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Monday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports 112 cases

The Douglas County Health Department reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 in their area Monday, bringing the county's total to 4,412 positive cases.

There were no additional deaths to report.

As of Monday morning, local hospitals reported 489 medical and surgical beds were available, for 65 percent capacity rate.

156 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 378 ventilators available, 153 were in use, including 49 being used for coronavirus patients.

Mills County reports 3 cases

Mills County Public Health reported Monday three new cases of COVID-19 in their area, bringing their total to 19 positive cases.

Of the new cases, one is a minor under the age of 18, another is an adult between the ages of 19 and 40 and the third is over 60 years old.

A total of 13 people have recovered from the coronavirus while 1,229 have been tested in Mills County.

