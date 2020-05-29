COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths, 150 new cases Friday; Life Care Center reports 10th resident death

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Friday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

3 more deaths, 150 cases confirmed in Douglas County

Douglas County Health Department said it had confirmed three more deaths — all women older than 65 — related to COVID-19 and 150 more cases.

In its Friday morning news release, the county reported it had confirmed 3,9191 cases and 37 related deaths since the pandemic was first identified here.

As of Thursday night, according to the release:



713 county residents had recovered from COVID-19

159 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, 47 of them on ventilators

431 hospital beds were available — a 71% capacity rate

207 ventilators were available

How to get tested in Douglas County

The county is continuing to test at its drive-through clinic in south Omaha through Saturday, the DCHD release states.

Testing is available at OneWorld Community Health Center, 4920 S. 30th St., from noon to 5 p.m., or until all tests provided are used.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 at DCHD’s clinic can sign up in advance on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website (also available in Spanish).

Those arriving ahead of their appointment time should park at the Metropolitan Community College Campus and wait for instructions.

Others who want to be tested for COVID-19 can take the online assessment at TestNebraska.com (also available in Spanish).

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that more testing sites are planned for Omaha, Bellevue, Fremont, and other cities across Nebraska.

Elkhorn nursing home reports 10th death

Life Care Center in Elkhorn reported Friday that another resident with COVID-19 had died, the 10th such death that has occurred since an outbreak was detected at the center about a month ago.

According to the news release, an additional resident has also tested positive, bringing the total of residents confirmed to have COVID-19 to 69.

The nursing home also reported that 14 more staffers had recovered, and that two returned to work.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

