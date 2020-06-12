COVID-19 update: 153 cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Friday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

The Douglas County Health Department has released early COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

The department has reported 153 new cases, bringing the total number in the county to 5,586.

The county is also reporting 2 additional deaths. Both were women over 65 with underlying conditions. Douglas County has had 57 total deaths.