Nebraska Gov. Ricketts begins Vietnam, Japan trade mission

Gov. Pete Ricketts has kicked off a new trade mission to Vietnam and Japan to promote Nebraska's agricultural products and present the state as a top place for international investment.

The trade mission began Thursday in Hanoi, Vietnam, where the delegation was scheduled to meet with government officials and business leaders. Delegates on the mission include state agricultural and economic development officials, University of Nebraska leaders and business and trade groups.

The trip is Ricketts' fourth trade mission to Asia in the last five years.

The governor's office says Vietnamese is the third most-spoken language in Nebraska, behind English and Spanish.