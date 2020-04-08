Submit a question ahead of Nebraska COVID-19 town hall with Gov. Ricketts

Stations across Nebraska are participating in another COVID-19 discussion with Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday evening.

“Speaking of Nebraska: A COVID-19 Town Hall with Gov. Ricketts" will be live from the NET Ron Hull Studio at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The livestream will be available in this post, or catch it on a Nebraska PBS and NPR station.

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases

The program will be hosted by NET News Director Dennis Kellogg. Joining the governor will be Dr. James Lawler, associate professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and director of International Programs and Innovation at the Global Center for Health Security; and Tony Goins, director of economic development for Nebraska.

All three will answer questions received from the public during the program as well as questions that have come in advance.

Want to ask a question?

Tweet #COVID19Nebraska