LIVE AT 8:30PM -- Nebraska Gov. Ricketts COVID-19 town hall

Stations across Nebraska are participating in a special COVID-19 discussion with Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“Speaking of Nebraska: A COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts" will be live from the NET Ron Hull Studio at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The program will be hosted by NET News Director Dennis Kellogg. Joining the governor will be Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin; and Dr. Ali Khan, Dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

All three will answer questions received from the public during the program as well as questions that have come in advance.