LIVE AT 2PM -- Gov. Pete Ricketts announcement

During the Nebraska COVID-10 update on Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he was planning to make a "special announcement" Friday, but did not give further details.

But at the Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update immediately afterwards, Mayor Jean Stothert said the governor was planning a press conference to announce details about the next phase of reopening and easing restrictions in the state.

