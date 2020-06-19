Nebraska Game and Parks approves regulations for mountain lion hunting

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved for a 2021 mountain season.

The 2021 season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit will be January 2 to February 28. The season will close before the 28th if the annual harvest of four mountain lions or two female mountain lions is reached.

There will be 320 permits issued through a lottery system to Nebraskans only. No hunting dogs will be allowed.

If the harvest limit is not reached in season 1, an auxiliary season will be held March 13 through 31. Unsuccessful hunters of season 1 can apply to be in the auxiliary season.

The bag limit of each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.

Nebraska Game and Parks wants to provide the opportunity but allow for the mountain lion population to remain resilient.

Regulations can be viewed on their website.