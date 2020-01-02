Nebraska Furniture Mart wants you to write its new theme song

Nebraska Furniture Mart wants to update its theme song and is calling on composers to write the song set to be featured in the retailer's upcoming TV spots in six states.

The grand prize winner will receive $25,000 cash and credit in the TV spots, according to a Thursday news release. Other finalists will receive electronics merchandise from NFM and sponsors of the contest.

The new song will continue the rebrand the company started in 2019, when the Mart unveiled a new logo, the release states.

"NFM is inviting artists to compose a unique theme song that embodies the spirit and history of NFM to be featured in the upcoming TV spot as well as future commercials and advertising vehicles," the release states.

Entrants can pick up packets containing details and full contest rules on Jan. 11 at events in NFM stores in Omaha, Kansas City, Des Moines and The Colony, Texas.

Submissions will be accepted online at nfm.com/anthem from Jan. 13 to March 1; then voted on by the public.

The top five finalists will perform their songs in front of a live audience April 2. The winner will be announced April 5.