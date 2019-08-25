Nebraska Farm Bureau weighs in on U.S. trade deal with Japan

The Nebraska Farm Bureau released a statement Sunday regarding the U.S. moving closer to securing a bilateral trade deal with Japan.

Steve Nelson, President of The Nebraskan Farm Bureau believes that this is good news for Nebraska, specifically beef and pork producers.

“Since those CPTPP countries have moved forward, the U.S. has been on the outside looking in on a trade deal in which Japan offers lower tariff rates for a variety of agriculture products including beef and pork coming from partnering countries. While we’re anxious to learn more of the specifics of the pending bi-lateral U.S., Japan deal, any agreement that opens the door for greater market access and puts our farmers and ranchers on a more competitive playing field with producers around the globe is a major step forward,” said Nelson.

