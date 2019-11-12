Nebraska 'Dreamers' rally in D.C. as Supreme Court hears DACA arguments

It’s looking like DACA’s days could be coming to end. On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the program.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) protects roughly 800-thousand young people brought to the country illegally when they were children.

Outside the court on Tuesday hundreds of “Dreamers rallied; including a group from Nebraska

"This decision, it literally determines my future,” said Frida Aguilera De La Torre.

DACA is being shutdown by the Trump administration, and based on Tuesday’s hearings

five of the court's justices seem to believe it's being done properly . . .

Aguilera De La Torre, said they came to Washington to represent the approximately 4000 DACA recipients in Nebraska

"It was really impactful and really emotional also,” said Jorge Marroquin Solis.

He said seeing supporters gather from all over the country, gave him hope.

“You feel the energy there, the love and support everyone has for each other."

But then the reality sets in.

“When you step back and realize that the whole reason your here is there's an administration that wants to stop the program,” said Marroquin Solis.

DACA was established by the Obama administration in 2012, as a way of protecting kids brought to the United States by their parents, from deportation.

In September 2017, the Trump administration announced it would end the program calling it unconstitutional. Now it’s in the court’s hands, and Chief Justice John Roberts could end up being the deciding vote.

Whatever the outcome of Tuesday’s hearing the group of ‘Dreamers from Nebraska is leaving Washington proud.

“I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish,” said Aguilera De La Torre. “I’ve represented my community, I’'ve used my voice."

The court is expected to make its decision by June.

