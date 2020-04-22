Dentists organization prepares COVID-19 guidelines ahead of May 4 return

Nebraska's 1,500 dentists are poised to head back to work in less than two weeks, but it will be different — for the dentist, the staff, and patients, too.

The Nebraska Dental Association's annual convention was supposed to begin Wednesday night in La Vista, but that didn't happen. The Board of Trustees did meet this afternoon, however, to come up with new guidelines and best practices for treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the NDA guidelines are not mandates; rather, they are recommendations to help dentists during this transition.

Deb West is a third-generation dentist, in practice since the '90s, but everything changed in mid-March when the governor and health experts ruled that dentists were allowed to take only emergency cases during coronavirus pandemic.

"We knew when we came back, it was going to look a lot different with how we are practicing," West said.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said earlier this week that May 4 was the target date for dentists in the state to go back to work.

"We've put a lot of thought to create some guidelines for the dentists of the state," said West, who is also the NDA president-elect. "We’re not going to be as efficient as we used to be. Instead of seeing four patients in the morning, it may be two. Or if you’re used to seeing 15 patients a day, it may be down to seven."

West's patients will also notice that in addition to a mask and glasses, she will be wearing a face shield as part of her COVID-19 personal protective gear now.

For an industry that’s always taken care to sanitize equipment, dentists will be doubling down on cleaning and even focusing on old-school teeth cleaning techniques where germs don’t get in the air as easily.

And so much for waiting rooms — and coat racks.

"We really, at this stage, don’t want patients in the waiting room," West said. "So, more than likely, they’ll be asked to stay in their car, and we’ll call or text when we are ready for them."

No doubt in the short-term, a trip to the dentist will look different than before.

"Any decision on going back to work is a very serious one," West said. "We want to make sure we’re protecting our patients, our staff, and ourselves. If we didn’t think we could do that, we wouldn’t be going back to work."