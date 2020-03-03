Nebraska democrats worry if vote will matter come May 12 primary

As Super Tuesday is underway, Nebraska democrats are concerned whether their vote will matter because of the timing of the state’s primary.

Nebraska’s primary is May 12, the same day as West Virginia’s. By then, there will be just seven states left to vote.

Some voters wonder whether there will be a nominee in place before Nerbaskans vote.

The last three presidential election primaries - as Nebraska democrats took part in caucuses - similar to the ones Iowa has done for years.

This year, democrats will vote differently - at a ballot box.

Jim Rogers, executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said they are really happy they moved back to a primary system.

Some voters worry that with Nebraska’s primary election taking place mid-May as one of the last eight states in the country to vote, the race could be over.

The Nebraska Democratic Party does not see it that way.

“We’re going to see competition going through May and I think we'll have a definitive say as to who we elect as our nominee,” Rogers said.

Democrats started with 27 presidential candidates and now are already down to five who are competing in earnest, according to Rogers.

University of Nebraska at Omaha Political Science Professor Randy Adkins said they were decided essentially by superdelegates.

Adkins points out the last two big democratic primaries in 2008 and 2016 were decided either close to or at the convention.

"I think it's entirely possible that may happen again this year. I think that any party in a state who allows their primary in May or June runs that risk,” he said. “But they also may have the opportunity to put that state over the top. I think there's two sides to that coin."

Adkins said in the 1970s primaries were back-end heavy. Voters in most states cast ballots in April, May and June - and the reason for earlier voting was to spread out the race and get more states participating.

After tonight, 18 states will have already voted.