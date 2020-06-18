Nebraska DREAMers celebrate DACA ruling

In Nebraska, more than 3,400 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court decision handed down Thursday.

One recipient is a University of Nebraska - Lincoln student and said she is relieved to no longer face deportation -- at least for now.

“This allows me to continue to dream big, to continue to pursue my dreams, my career, to continue -- it will allow me just to breathe,” Frida Aguilera De La Torre said Thursday.

She has fought hard for this day as one of the thousands of DREAMers marching in Washington, D.C. last year.

“Being there, present on the day of the hearing, and then just having to wait until now for them to make a decision, that was very hard,” De La Torre said.

It has been tough to sleep and concentrate on her studies, she added.

“You have to hope for a better future, but you also have to prepare for the worst because this is a decision that could have gone either way,” De La Torre said.

De La Torre has three older brothers who are also DACA recipients, and a single mother.

“When the decision did come down, the first person I thought of was my mom. She was right across the room and said, ‘Frida, did you see?’ I said, ‘Yeah, mom. I saw.’”

Every step in the battle was worth it, she said.

“I can finally just enjoy and live in the moment and not have to worry about deportation or this decision,” De La Torre said.

Sergio Sosa, executive director of the Heartland Workers Center, said the contributions of Nebraska DREAMers matter.

“Some of them are essential workers, some of them are the kids of essential workers. Some of them are students who are becoming the doctors, the attorneys,” Sosa said.

As for De La Torre, she said her focus will remain on Washington, D.C. and the fight for a pathway to citizenship.

“We have the decision and momentum on our side. Now we need to continue to push for the DREAM Act to pass, because we’re still in limbo,” she said.

The American Dream and Promise Act of 2019 offers a pathway towards citizenship for roughly 2.5 million DREAMers and other immigrants with temporary legal status.

The bill passed through the House last summer and has yet to be voted on by the Senate.

Area chambers release joint statement

Greater Omaha Chamber President and CEO David Brown, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision:

“We have long supported our Dreamers - immigrants brought to the United States as children who are eligible for the DACA program in our country. To the 3,000 DACA young people who live in and contribute greatly to our communities in Nebraska, today we say, ‘You’re home.’ The Supreme Court decision is a cause for celebration. We support Dreamers. We support Nebraska and we congratulate our Dreamers, the Supreme Court and the tireless many who have fought for what is right, to achieve today’s outcome.”