Nebraska DOT sees spike in speeding despite less traffic on roads

The Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol is urging drivers to slow down after a recent spike in speeding citations while the COVID-19 pandemic has lowered traffic on roads.

Since Gov. Pete Ricketts first Directed Health Measure issued on March 18, the NSP has reported 100 citations statewide for speeding over 100 mph compared to 61 citations during the same period in 2019.

The average decline in traffic volume on state roads is 35 percent compared to the average volume from 2016-2018, the DOT stated.

“As traffic slows due to the pandemic, speed-related issues have dramatically risen,” the DOT’s press release reported. “Excessive speed and unsafe driving threaten everyone using the highway system including our most vulnerable, bicyclists, and pedestrians.”

According to the Nebraska waiver and fine schedule, a speeding ticket for driving 35 mph over the speed limit costs $300. The fine is doubled in a construction zone.

